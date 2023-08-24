Ransomware gang claims it stole Social Security numbers, passport data in recent hospital attack
The Rhysida ransomware gang claimed responsibility Thursday for a recent cyberattack on Prospect Medical Holdings, according to a dark web listing reviewed by Axios.
Why it matters: The new ransomware gang alleges it stole more than 500,000 Social Security numbers and photocopies of employees' driver's licenses and passports, along with other legal and financial documents.
- Axios was able to confirm that at least some of the stolen data is legitimate using public records.
Driving the news: Prospect Medical Holdings, which operates 16 hospitals across four U.S. states, has been struggling to get back online after a suspected ransomware attack earlier this month.
- Some elective surgeries, outpatient appointments, blood drives and other services were still being postponed last week, according to the Associated Press.
- Prospect has said little publicly about what kind of cyberattack it's facing, what data was stolen or who may be behind the attack as it conducts an internal investigation.
- A spokesperson for Prospect did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The big picture: Hospitals and healthcare organizations have become a go-to target for ransomware gangs since they often run on outdated IT systems, while also collecting patients' most sensitive information.
- Ransomware attacks on healthcare organizations have doubled in the last five years, according to a JAMA Health Forum study released earlier this year.
Details: Rhysida listed Prospect as one of its victims on its dark web site on Thursday, claiming that it had stolen 1 terabyte worth of "unique" files and a 1.3-terabyte-sized SQL database.
- Ransomware gangs will often post the names of their victims on their sites to make the targets look bad and apply pressure in ongoing ransom payment negotiations.
- Typically, companies that have paid ransom are spared the public data exposure.
- In the listing, Rhysida says it will auction off "more than 500,000 SNNs, passports of their clients and employees, driver's licenses, patient files (profile, medical history), financial and legal documents!!!"
- The auction ends in nine days, and Rhysida is asking for 50 Bitcoin, per the listing.
Yes, but: Ransomware hackers often exaggerate or misrepresent the amount and significance of the data they stole.
- Axios was only able to review screenshots that the group shared of the stolen information, not the actual files.
Between the lines: Rhysida was first spotted targeting organizations in May, but government officials and cybersecurity researchers have already seen the group go after a growing number of critical infrastructure organizations in recent months.
- The Department of Health and Human Services warned earlier this month that it's seen the group go after several organizations in the health and public health sector.
- The advisory also pointed out that most of Rhysida's victims are in the education and manufacturing sectors.
Be smart: HHS recommends that organizations patch known security flaws in their systems, create data back-ups to rely on if they're taken offline and require phishing awareness trainings for employees.