Big layoffs in higher-paying jobs may be in the rearview mirror
The peak for tech layoffs may be in the rearview mirror.
Driving the news: Polling out Wednesday from the Morning Consult/Axios Inequality Index provides another piece of evidence that the flurry of layoffs in higher-paying fields, including tech, has largely run its course.
- The share of higher-income people who reported losing their job in the past two months has come back down, after spiking during the first half of the year.
But, but, but: That blitz of layoffs took a toll. High-income workers report being more worried about losing their jobs than they were last year.
