Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Big layoffs in higher-paying jobs may be in the rearview mirror

Kate Marino
Data: Morning Consult/Axios Inequality Index; Chart: Axios Visuals
Data: Morning Consult/Axios Inequality Index; Chart: Axios Visuals

The peak for tech layoffs may be in the rearview mirror.

Driving the news: Polling out Wednesday from the Morning Consult/Axios Inequality Index provides another piece of evidence that the flurry of layoffs in higher-paying fields, including tech, has largely run its course.

  • The share of higher-income people who reported losing their job in the past two months has come back down, after spiking during the first half of the year.

But, but, but: That blitz of layoffs took a toll. High-income workers report being more worried about losing their jobs than they were last year.

Go deeper: Women were disproportionately affected by the tech layoffs

Go deeper