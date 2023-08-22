Biden admin pumps money into developing new COVID vaccines

The Biden administration on Tuesday announced the first funding awards from its $5 billion project aimed at developing the next generation of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.

Why it matters: The project is intended to support vaccines that are longer lasting and more protective against a mutating virus, as well as better options like more effective monoclonal antibodies, after some were sidelined by the emergence of new variants.

Project NextGen is the long-term follow-up to Operation Warp Speed, which delivered COVID-19 vaccines and treatments in record time.

Driving the news: The $1.4 billion in awards announced Tuesday includes $1 billion for clinical trials for more advanced vaccines. The idea is to do preparatory work so the trials can move faster once the specific vaccine candidates are chosen.

$326 million is going to Regeneron for work on a monoclonal antibody that can help prevent COVID-19 in people who do not respond well to the vaccines.

Some of the remaining funds will go towards better vaccine manufacturing technology, such as a nasal spray that in theory could guard better again infection.

What they're saying: Dawn O'Connell, an assistant secretary of health and human services, said more awards are expected before the end of the fiscal year.

The moves are "strengthening us for whatever the COVID-19 virus brings next," she said.

What's next: Officials said clinical trials for the improved vaccines will begin "as early as this winter," and the new monoclonal antibody will enter clinical trials this fall.