Freeze of Georgia law adds twist to state efforts to ban trans care

A federal judge's decision to block part of Georgia's ban on most gender-affirming care for minors is throwing a new legal wrinkle into state efforts to restrict care for transgender youths.

Driving the news: U.S. District Court Judge Sarah Geraghty, a Biden appointee, wrote the state's hormone-therapy ban likely violates the Constitution's Equal Protection Clause and carries imminent risks of depression, anxiety, disordered eating, self-harm and suicidal ideation for transgender youths.

The order, issued on Sunday, didn't block part of the law banning Georgia physicians from performing gender transition surgery.

The case was brought by a group of Georgia parents of trans children who argued the law infringes on parents' right to make medical decisions in the best interests of their children and illegally singles out trans youths.

The big picture: Courts have blocked transgender care restrictions in Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee.

But a panel of judges on the 6th U.S. Court of Appeals in July lifted an order blocking part of Tennessee's law from taking effect while litigation challenging the ban continues.

Kentucky's ban also took effect after a federal judge lifted an injunction he issued.

Bottom line: Geraghty's order blocks enforcement of the Georgia hormone therapy ban pending the outcome of the challenge to the state law or other court action.