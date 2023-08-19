How can the U.S. avoid a replay of the regional banking crisis we saw earlier this year? One top regulator thinks he has the answer to that question.

Why it matters: The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, bore the brunt of the losses from the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic — some $20 billion and $13 billion, respectively.

This week, the FDIC's chairman, Martin Gruenberg, laid out in a major speech the changes he wants to make to prevent such failures from happening again.

What he's saying: "These are perhaps lessons we should have learned from the 2008 financial crisis," said Gruenberg. "The events of earlier this year provide us with another opportunity. This time I don't think we'll miss."

So far all we have is a speech, not a detailed plan — something that would need to be approved by the Comptroller of the Currency and the boards of the FDIC and the Federal Reserve before being released for public comment. After that, the comments would be digested, the plan would be revised, and even if a final rule does end up being promulgated, it would surely have a substantial implementation period. None of this is going to happen overnight.

The big picture: At the core of Gruenberg's plan is something very simple — requiring big banks to issue bonds.

In principle, this should be uncontroversial. The banks in question are sophisticated financial institutions with hundreds of billions of dollars in liabilities already.

Between the lines: When a bank fails, it often ends up defaulting on its bondholders. By requiring banks to issue bonds, Gruenberg would effectively impose a crude market discipline on them.

The riskier banks would have to pay more in bond coupons, hurting their competitiveness — and the high yields on their bonds would act as a risky-bank warning to the market as a whole.

And by absorbing losses in the event of default, bondholders would act as a buffer, making it less likely that the FDIC insurance fund would end up on the hook.

The FDIC would also have more resolution options when it took over a bank with bonds, given that it could restructure those bonds in various different ways.

Zoom in: Gruenberg has other ideas, too.

When a bank's assets fall in value — perhaps because of rising interest rates — that drop in value would be subtracted from the bank's capital position, possibly forcing it to raise more capital.

Big regional banks would also need to draw up more detailed "living wills" — plans for what they intend to do if they find themselves in or near failure and that don't place the onus on the FDIC to find a buyer over the course of a weekend.

The other side: Making these plans a reality won't be easy, given opposition from the banking lobby. It does seem clear that increases in safety would cause lower profits for the banking industry.

The bottom line: Gruenberg's proposals are simple and easy to understand, in contrast to the menagerie of AT1s and CoCos found in Europe. They look like they're likely to work — if they manage to become reality.