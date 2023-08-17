As Adobe's chief communications officer and vice president of marketing strategy, Stacy Martinet is responsible for shepherding consumers into the AI frontier by introducing major innovations like Adobe Firefly.

🗣 What she's saying: "One of the reasons why I was attracted to Adobe and what keeps me here is the incredible impact that the company makes," Martinet tells Axios.

"It's a responsibility, but also a privilege, to communicate that to all of our stakeholders and to bring our products to life in fun, creative and inspiring ways."

📍How she got here: Her career sits at the intersection of media, marketing and technology, having worked at The New York Times and Mashable before joining Adobe in 2016.

Now, Martinet manages a team of 200 who oversee all stakeholder communications — brand, corporate, employee, customer and analyst relations — as well as marketing strategy, events, social media and corporate social responsibility.

❓How do you explain the difference between marketing and communications?

"I don't, [because] I don't think there is a difference. In a digital world, communications is the heart and soul of marketing. ... The story is what matters most in a digital, 24/7 content world and so I think there's definitely different aspects and different functionalities that people bring, but I think communications is a thread throughout all marketing."

👀 Marketing and comms strategies she's watching:

" Nike , because they take a long view, stay true to their ethos and come out of what could potentially be difficult communication situations stronger [because of the] connection to their community."

, because they take a long view, stay true to their ethos and come out of what could potentially be difficult communication situations stronger [because of the] connection to their community." "T-Mobile, because they are really loud and proud about who they are."

"Delta, because of how they modernized customer engagement, whether it's through their app, social [platforms] or through the useful content they make."

📈 Trend spot: "Video, video, video," says Martinet.

"It is the most global medium and AI is powering a lot of advancements like captioning and translation ... so it's not a surprise that it has taken off the way that it has."

🍽 Content plate: She's watching "Legacy" on HBO Max and recently read "Remarkably Bright Creatures" by Shelby Van Pelt and "Pineapple Street" by Jenny Jackson.

💐 De-stress routine: Creating floral arrangements, because "it's a form of creativity where you can really color outside the lines. There's no right or wrong way."

🧠 Best advice: "Embrace and learn as much as possible from each experience and the people around you."

