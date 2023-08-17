Exclusive: Most LGBTQ+ adults feel less safe as laws ban gender-affirming care

Data: Human Rights Campaign; Chart: Axios Visuals

The majority of LGBTQ+ adults feel that their safety is threatened by bans on gender-affirming care — and they're making significant life decisions as a result, new polling provided exclusively to Axios found.

Why it matters: Twenty-one states have passed laws limiting access to gender-affirming care — one of the most direct attacks on transgender and non-binary youth, per the Human Rights Campaign.

Similar law or policy is being considered in other states, like North Carolina, Wisconsin and Ohio.

Driving the news: 79% of LGBTQ adults feel that their safety and that of their community as a whole are threatened by such bans, according to recent polling data from the HRC.

Of transgender and non-binary adults, 94% feel the same.

People have made decisions on where to live, work, travel and spend money based on bans, results showed.

"States with such laws are at risk of losing talent," the HRC said in its report.

By the numbers: 43% of LGBTQ adults report that bans impact their physical and/or mental health. That figure rises to 80% among transgender and non-binary adults.

The bans are driving people to move: 34% of LGBTQ adults said they would leave, or already have left, a state that enacted a ban.

Meanwhile, 21% would leave the the U.S. if their state or the country enacted a ban. These percentages are higher among transgender and non-binary adults, at 53% and 45%, respectively.

62% of LGBTQ adults would refuse to move to or attend school in another state that banned care.

Over half of transgender and non-binary adults living in states that passed bans would look for a new job in a state without a ban.

State of play: While GOP states restrict care for transgender youth, Democratic-controlled legislatures are passing laws that protect or expand the rights to gender-affirming care.

This type of care includes social, psychological, behavioral and medical interventions "designed to support and affirm an individual's gender identity," according to the World Health Organization.

Reversible treatments, like puberty blockers, might be considered after social transition and counseling. Irreversible surgical procedures are usually saved until someone is over the age of 18.

The bottom line: "When anti-LGBTQ+ legislation is introduced, it not only aims to legislate LGBTQ+ people out of all spaces of daily life, it also codifies discrimination and stigma into law," the Human Rights Campaign said.

Methodology: More than 14,000 LGBTQ+ adults 18 and older completed the 17th annual LGBTQ+ community survey between April and June 2023, fielded by Community Marketing Insights.

Respondents were from all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

