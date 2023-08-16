Search warrant for Kansas newspaper withdrawn after backlash

Share on email (opens in new window)

Front pages from previous editions hang on a wall at the Marion County Record in Kansas. Photo: Luke Nozicka/Getty Images

A prosecutor in Marion County, Kansas, withdrew a search warrant after the raid of a local newspaper office and the home of its owners, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said.

Why it matters: The police raid of the Marion County Record office last Friday prompted First Amendment concerns and was condemned by major news organizations and journalism advocacy groups.

The Bureau will work with the newspaper to return all seized items, per a news release.

Catch up fast: Police seized computers, file servers and phones in the raid, after a warrant was issued and signed by a local judge, the newspaper said. Eric Meyer, the newspaper's co-owner and editor, had his phone, computers and internet router confiscated.

The newspaper said the raid contributed to the death of its 98-year-old co-owner Joan Meyer, who died on Saturday after becoming "stressed beyond her limits," but was in otherwise in good health for her age.

State of play: The investigation into the Marion County Record remains open, the Bureau said, but it will proceed without review or examination of the evidence seized on Friday.

The investigation follows a complaint from restaurant owner Kari Newell, who said the newspaper illegally obtained and disseminated information about her drunken driving conviction.

The newspaper has said it had obtained the information legally from a tip and used public online records to verify details.

"I have come to the conclusion that insufficient evidence exists to establish a legally sufficient nexus between this alleged crime and the places searched and the items seized," Marion County Attorney Joel Ensey said in a statement.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with additional details.