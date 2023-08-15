Share on email (opens in new window)

High-stakes contract talks between the United Auto Workers and Detroit's Big 3 automakers are a tricky test of Democratic coalition politics as the EV transition marches ahead.

Driving the news: President Biden yesterday urged the Ford, GM and Stellantis to avoid plant closures as part of a wider statement on the talks.

He added that "when transitions are needed, the transitions are fair and look to retool, reboot, and rehire in the same factories and communities at comparable wages."

The intrigue: Biden's statement came the same day climate groups, including big players like the Sierra Club, released an open letter to auto CEOs backing UAW.

The groups' goals include ensuring workers at battery plants — a growing investment area for automakers — have the same pay and safety standards as car factories.

State of play: As White House policies look to juice EV production, the contract talks come amid surging corporate profits and plant closures, Axios Detroit's Joe Guillen reports.

Workers want 40% raises. Detroit automakers want more flexibility to compete with Tesla, Toyota and other EV makers that don't pay union wages.

Catch up fast: UAW President Shawn Fain has been very public about concerns the EV transition will leave union workers behind.

Meanwhile former president Donald Trump is aggressively courting autoworkers' votes by alleging EVs will undercut them.

Quick take: The talks and the UAW's EV concerns are politically dicey.

Biden's campaign is keen to win labor votes in swing states, while green groups want to avoid hurting deployment of climate-friendly tech.

What's next: The current UAW contract with automakers expires Sept. 14.