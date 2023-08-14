Former NFL star Michael Oher sues to end Tuohys' conservatorship

Michael Oher with Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy on a football field in Oxford, Mississippi, in 2008. Photo: Matthew Sharpe/Getty Images

Retired NFL star Michael Oher, who inspired the 2009 film "The Blind Side," filed a petition in a Tennessee court on Monday accusing Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy of tricking him into making them his conservators rather than adopting him.

Why it matters: The lawsuit alleges that the Tuohys enriched themselves at Oher's expense and asks a probate court to terminate their conservatorship over him.

It asks the court to order the Tuohys to provide a full accounting of the money they made from using Oher's name and likeliness and to bar the couple from using them in the future.

It also requests that Oher be paid for unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

The big picture: The allegations undermine the central component of the Oscar-winning movie: that the Tuohys, a rich white family, took Oher, who is Black, into their home as their adopted son.