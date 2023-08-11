Exclusive: An email security vendor is leaving 2M domains open to phishing hacks, study finds
A security researcher has uncovered a way to spoof at least 2 million email domain names for phishing attacks that requires little or no expertise to use, according to research shared first with Axios.
Why it matters: Phishing, which often relies on spoofed email addresses, remains one of the top entry points for malicious hackers looking to install malware or conduct social engineering campaigns.
- Generative AI is also threatening to make phishing emails more believable.
Driving the news: Marcello Salvati, an independent security researcher, is presenting his findings at the DEF CON hacking conference in Las Vegas on Friday.
The big picture: Salvati's research focuses on email security vendor MailChannels, which offers tools for organizations looking to send automated emails to their customers, such as newsletters.
- Typically, companies providing such services require customers to prove they own a domain before they can send an email using it.
- MailChannels doesn't do that — in part, because the company caters primarily to web-hosting companies that need to send emails on behalf of their clients, like a password reset email or email signup confirmation.
- Instead, MailChannels relies on spam detection tools that measure users' past behavior and IP address reputations. It also scans portions of the message before sending it out.
Details: Salvati's research found that those anti-spam tools are relatively easy to bypass.
- Salvati built a tool that allows someone to send an email from whatever MailChannels' customer domain name they want without verifying if they own the domain.
- In one example, Salvati was able to spoof the domain name for the Black Hat hacking conference, which also took place in Vegas this week.
- As long as the message seems harmless, malicious actors' emails most likely won't get flagged by the company's chosen security features.
- Someone wanting to do this themselves would just need $80 to sign up for a basic MailChannels account and gain access to the system.
Yes, but: MailChannels have security tools in place and doesn't consider this issue a security vulnerability.
- MailChannels did not respond to an Axios request for comment.
- Salvati says the company's CEO has been in touch with him to discuss the findings.
- "It's been made clear that this is their business model, and they have a bunch of mitigating controls in place to make sure this isn't abused," Salvati told Axios of his conversations with the company.
- Ken Simpson, CEO of MailChannels, also told Salvati in emails that the company does not consider this a vulnerability, per screenshots included in Salvati's presentation.
- MailChannels released a blog post in June — months after Salvati first started talking with the company — detailing ways to protect MailChannel domains from spoofing.
The intrigue: MailChannels also has a partnership with CloudFlare under which it validates emails coming from CloudFlare's Workers customers.
- The partnership would mean that it's highly probable that anyone with a free CloudFlare account could spoof any of MailChannels' customers, Salvati said.
Threat level: MailChannels has roughly 40% of the global market share among companies sending emails on behalf of domain owners, the company said in a press release last year.
- Some of the spoofable domains seemingly include those belonging to city governments, lottery websites and mobile phone companies.
- MailChannels has also adopted a relatively new email authentication protocol known as ARC that allows emails to more easily bypass spam filters.
Of note: Salvati, a former researcher at cybersecurity firm Rapid7, worked with his ex-colleagues to verify his findings.
What they're saying: "In all of our testing, none of our emails were blocked, and I've personally tried once or twice to send myself a phishing email with a link to an executable and that wasn't blocked either," Salvati told Axios.
- "There are existing hard security controls that other vendors have that don't allow you to spoof the emails in the first place," he added.
Be smart: Salvati's presentation concludes with a cheeky, but necessary disclosure for those attending his talk: "Don't do crimes, plz."
- "Only test on domains you own/control and have permission," he adds.