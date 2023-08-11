U.S. private equity firm KKR is cutting the Italian government in on its €23 billion preliminary bid for Telecom Italia's landline network.

Why it matters: This show of political support from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will make it much tougher for Vivendi, Telecom Italia's largest outside shareholder, to block the deal.

Details: The Italian government, which has the right to reject such a transaction, would receive up to a 20% stake in the post-acquisition business.

More, per Bloomberg: "The announcement [is] Meloni's second surprise intervention in a week after she imposed a windfall tax on banks ... Meloni has signaled that she considers Telecom Italia's network a strategic asset that must retain a degree of public oversight."