Go as bare as you dare. Photo: Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

What started nearly two decades ago as a protest of society's dependence on oil has grown into one of Portland's largest cultural events best known for nude cyclists — en masse — causing traffic jams across the city.

Why it matters: While the World Naked Bike Ride is quintessentially Portland, we're not the only city that hosts it. Since 2004, cities across the globe have participated as a way to promote cycling as a mode of transportation as well as body positivity.

Driving the news: The annual World Naked Bike Ride kicks off at Irving Park Saturday evening at 8:30pm, to coincide with the peak of the Perseid meteor shower. The dress code is "as bare as you dare."

The route, as in past years, remains top secret, in an effort to prevent pedestrians lining up along streets to watch the bare-skinned crowds cruise by.

The end of the route, which usually takes a couple of hours, is typically near public transit and often breaks out into an outdoor dance party.

After-party details will be released the day of the ride on Portland World Naked Bike Ride's Instagram account.

The intrigue: Public nudity is illegal in Portland, although court rulings have allowed it in instances of protest.

If you happen to stray from the group's route in Saturday's event, don't fret: the public indecency ordinance does not apply to the Naked Bike Ride, Portland Police Bureau confirmed to Axios.

Separately, you don't have to be nude, or ride a bike, to join in on the fun! Many riders wear costumes, adorn their skin with body paint and decorate their bikes. All forms of human-powered transportation are welcome.

Pro tips: If you decide to ride nude, remember temperatures drop when the sun sets. Consider bringing socks, a beanie or a zip-up hoodie for warmth.

In the likely event cyclists become hungry or thirsty during the miles-long ride (last year's was 11 miles), a handy fanny pack or cross-body bag are great for holding snacks and beverages.

You could also stop at a restaurant along the path, but be prepared to encounter curious onlookers.

And finally, collisions are bound to happen. The World Naked Bike Ride routinely garners thousands of cyclists — and we all know how narrow Portland streets can be.