Campbell Soup buys Rao's parent company for $2.7 billion
Campbell Soup announced on Monday that it has purchased Sovos Brands for about $2.7 billion.
Why it matters: Campbell will bolster its offerings considerably with this purchase — adding Rao's sauces, Michael Angelo's frozen foods, Noosa yogurts and other premium products to its range.
The big picture: Sovos has grown over the years, with an annual organic net sales growth rate of 28% from 2019 to 2022 fiscal years, Campbell noted in a statement Monday.
- Rao's accounted for 69% of Sovos' adjusted net sales in 2022, increasing its organic net sales by 34.9% compared to the previous year.
- Sovos said in its statement that the purchase would lead to wider distribution and more shelf space for its items.
What they're saying: "We have built a one-of-a-kind, high growth food company focused on taste-led products across a portfolio of premium brands, anchored by the Rao's brand," said Todd Lachman, the founder, president and CEO of Sovos in a statement.
What's next: The deal is set to close by the end of December, per the announcement.