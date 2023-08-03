Share on email (opens in new window)

Note: Utilities includes gas and electricity infrastructure; Data: IEA; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

The power sector isn't immune from rising levels of cyberattacks, and utilities face "serious difficulties" finding and retaining workers to defend against them, a new analysis finds, Ben writes.

The big picture: A new International Energy Agency commentary notes that power companies have become increasingly digital.

This has plenty of upsides for everything from plant management to better integrating renewables and storage.

But it also increases exposure to cyberattacks, which have recently disabled remote wind farm controls and breached consumer data, to name two effects, IEA said.

State of play: The IEA analysts acknowledge data limitations, but overall there's mounting evidence rapidly rising attacks since 2018.

They reached "alarmingly high levels in 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine."

Threat level: The attacks tend to trigger a hiring rush, which suggests "lack of long-term strategy or planning in the past."

And recruiting and retention is a problem. That's due to high demand for cyber pros, comparatively lower wages for power sector cyber experts relative to other industries, and specific skillsets needed, IEA said.

The bottom line: Utilities need to make cybersecurity a "core element of their business strategy," and smaller players may need additional backing from policymakers and regulators, the analysts said.

