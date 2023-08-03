Email remains the most used channel for reaching employees, but roughly one-third of corporate memos are left unread, according to an Axios HQ report and Smart Brevity research.

That's because these communications are often boring, long or irrelevant.

Why it matters: If businesses hope to grab the attention of busy employees, they must market to them in the same way they market to consumers: with entertaining and personalized content.

Driving the news: Accenture pivoted away from the mass email model — it was sending 40,000 bespoke employee communications each year —opting instead for a personalized, reader-driven digest called "Good Morning Accenture."

How it works: It is sent three days a week and tailored to each individual employee based on their location, department, function and interests.

Under the new approach, open rates have skyrocketed from 6% to 71% and engagement rates — clicking through to staff intranets and resources — reached 80%, said Jill Kramer, Accenture's chief marketing and communications officer.

What they're saying: These curated communications provide important company-wide updates in an entertaining way, according to Kramer.

"You hear people talking about the proliferation and personalization of content, but they're always talking about it externally. ...Yyou can customize for internal audiences too."

"We thought what if all 700,000 people at Accenture opened the same door every morning and they were greeted in the same way, which was a simple 'Good morning. How are you? Let me help you today. Here's what you need to know and here's what you need to do based on who you are, your role and other kinds of personalization elements about your profile,' that then determines how we customize the content."

Between the lines: A small team of five Accenture employees oversee the day-to-day compilation and distribution of the newsletter, though it's unclear how much they rely on auto-generation and AI for help.

What's next: Kramer's team is looking for ways to customize corporate meetings.

"People get invited to more meetings than they could possibly attend — so the idea is, employees set their own meeting agenda and choose the ones that they will commit to attending live. Everything else will be offered on an on-demand learning platform, which would be available in the format of their choice, like audio, video or transcript."

