Allurion, maker of weight loss balloons, goes public

Allurion Technologies, a Massachusetts-based maker of swallowable gastric balloons, today will go public on the New York Stock Exchange.

Why it matters: Anti-obesity is health care's new big thing, thanks to the popularity of new drugs like Ozempic, after a long history of most prescribed treatments being behavioral.

But not everyone wants a pharmaceutical solution, particularly given the potential downsides.

How it works: Allurion patients undergo a 15-minute procedure during which they swallow a capsule that holds the uninflated balloon.

The capsule is tied to a small catheter that's subsequently filled with water, thus inflating the balloon inside of the patient's stomach and suppressing appetite for around four months. A couple days of post-procedure nausea is common.

Allurion also offers virtual care technologies to patients, including a companion app, connected scale and health tracker. The goal would be to establish long-term behavioral change, although some patients have been known to take a second balloon.

State of play: Allurion balloons have been legal in Europe for more than seven years, with the company generating more than $60 million in 2022 revenue.

It's still awaiting FDA approval, and warns in its prospectus that it would expect most U.S. sales to be out-of-pocket rather than reimbursable by insurance.

That's in keeping with the current framework for anti-obesity drugs, although there are reimbursable exceptions (including via Medicare) for those diagnosed with conditions like diabetes.

"We believe there will be reimbursement in the long-term, and certain sets of people could be reimbursable earlier, but we'll build our business without counting on it," says company co-chairman Krishna Gupta, who also leads REMUS Capital and is the company's first and largest outside shareholder.

People used to ask if the market was big enough," Gupta adds. "No one asks that anymore."

Allurion does have competition, namely an FDA-approved gastric balloon made by Apollo Endosurgery — a company bought last year for $615 million by Boston Scientific. One big procedural difference, however, is that the Apollo balloon requires patient sedation.

Financial details: Allurion is going public via a reverse merger with a blank check company led by former Medtronic CEO Omar Ishrak.

It previously raised over $200 million in equity and debt from firms like Runway Growth Capital, Romulus Capital and Novalis LifeSciences.

The bottom line: No one wants to hear that they've "ballooned," but soon that phrase could refer to weight lost rather than weight gained. "