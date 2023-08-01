45 mins ago - Economy & Business
Germany's record-high stock market, in context
German stocks are at record highs, while their U.S. cousins remain short of such levels.
Why it matters: TSMINTE (the stock market is not the economy). German GDP was stagnant in the second quarter, showing zero growth rather than the 0.3% growth that economists had expected.
Between the lines: German stocks trade at more than a 40% discount to U.S. stocks in terms of price-to-earnings ratios, and they've underperformed the S&P 500 significantly over the past five years.
- As a result, compared with U.S. stocks they may actually look attractive, even when they're at record highs.
- Just don't take that as a vote of confidence in the sluggish German economy.