Data: S&P Capital IQ and Pfizer Inc.; Chart: Axios Visuals

Pfizer's COVID revenue boom is over.

The big picture: Sales of its COVID vaccine and its COVID treatment Paxlovid led to skyrocketing revenue for Pfizer during the heights of the pandemic.

But the pharmaceutical giant's business is returning to normal, just as the world begins to do the same and people's attitudes about boosters evolve.

By the numbers: Pfizer on Tuesday reported second-quarter revenue of $12.7 billion, down 54% from the same period a year earlier, when its sales peaked at $27.7 billion.

The company now expects 2023 COVID vaccine sales to end up down 64% from 2022, while Paxlovid sales are projected to fall 58%.

"The COVID environment continues to evolve rapidly and remains highly unpredictable," Pfizer CFO David Denton said in a statement.

Be smart: The company expects 2023 operational revenue for non-covid products to be up 6% to 8%, though that's down from a previous expectation of 7% to 9%.