FDIC starts selling $18.5 billion of Signature Bank loans

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) announced that it's seeking buyers for $18.5 billion in private equity-linked loans from Signature Bank, which collapsed in March.

Why it matters: This is a reminder that it can take less time for banks to fail than for bank regulators to dispose of the wreckage.

Details: The sealed-bid process is split into four pool and is being managed by Newmark, with closing anticipated by October.