15 mins ago - Economy & Business
FDIC starts selling $18.5 billion of Signature Bank loans
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) announced that it's seeking buyers for $18.5 billion in private equity-linked loans from Signature Bank, which collapsed in March.
Why it matters: This is a reminder that it can take less time for banks to fail than for bank regulators to dispose of the wreckage.
Details: The sealed-bid process is split into four pool and is being managed by Newmark, with closing anticipated by October.
- Bidders must be FDIC-insured depository institutions or commercial banks that don't compete with the borrowers.
- Bloomberg reports that "the portfolio comprises 201 performing capital-call loans tied to firms including Starwood Capital Group, Carlyle, Blackstone, Thoma Bravo and Brookfield Asset Management."