Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Exxon reported $7.9 billion in second-quarter profits, the company announced this morning, the latest giant to report a sharp decrease amid lower commodity prices.

Driving the news: The oil giant's net earnings tumbled by nearly $10B from the comparable year-ago quarter — which was a record for Exxon — and well below the $11.4B recorded during Q1.

Why it matters: Big Oil's Q2 earnings season mirrors wider changes in energy markets, which have been under pressure in 2023.

Prices have eased off the 2022 surge following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but remain high enough to enable large hauls.

Catch up fast: Exxon's results follow steep profits declines by Shell, TotalEnergies and Chevron.

Yes, but: As we noted yesterday, it's all relative. Reuters notes Exxon had its second-best April-June in over a decade, topped only by last year.

What they're saying: CEO Darren Woods said Exxon has improved efficiency and portfolio quality.

Q2's profit is "two times higher than what we earned in the second quarter of 2018, under comparable industry commodity prices," he said in a statement.

What we're watching: More potential mergers and acquisitions.