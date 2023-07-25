36 mins ago - Health
Data du jour: Rural Americans likelier to pass on needed care due to expense
The U.S. outranks other developed nations in the percentage of rural adults who skip medical care because they can't afford it, per a new Commonwealth Fund analysis of 11 high-income countries.
- About 15%, or nearly 46 million people, live in outlying areas in the U.S., and rural Americans have poorer health outcomes than their urban counterparts, in part due to access issues.
- More than a third of rural Americans reported skipping needed care because of costs — more than twice the rate of rural residents in six of the other countries in the analysis.
- Telehealth, increased primary care access and recruitment of health workers to underserved areas are some strategies other countries have employed to even out the disparity, per the Commonwealth Fund.