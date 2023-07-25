Skip to main content
Data du jour: Rural Americans likelier to pass on needed care due to expense

Arielle Dreher
Data: Commonwealth Fund International Health Policy Survey (2020); Chart: Axios Visuals
The U.S. outranks other developed nations in the percentage of rural adults who skip medical care because they can't afford it, per a new Commonwealth Fund analysis of 11 high-income countries.

  • About 15%, or nearly 46 million people, live in outlying areas in the U.S., and rural Americans have poorer health outcomes than their urban counterparts, in part due to access issues.
  • More than a third of rural Americans reported skipping needed care because of costs — more than twice the rate of rural residents in six of the other countries in the analysis.
  • Telehealth, increased primary care access and recruitment of health workers to underserved areas are some strategies other countries have employed to even out the disparity, per the Commonwealth Fund.
