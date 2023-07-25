Data du jour: Rural Americans likelier to pass on needed care due to expense

Data: Commonwealth Fund International Health Policy Survey (2020); Chart: Axios Visuals

The U.S. outranks other developed nations in the percentage of rural adults who skip medical care because they can't afford it, per a new Commonwealth Fund analysis of 11 high-income countries.

About 15%, or nearly 46 million people, live in outlying areas in the U.S., and rural Americans have poorer health outcomes than their urban counterparts, in part due to access issues.