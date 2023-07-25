Data: Gallup; Note: 2015-2019 includes ages 18-29 while 2020-2023 includes ages 18-34; Chart: Axios Visuals

American patriotism has faced a steep decline among young adults over the last decade, and now sits at a record low.

Why it matters: Pride in national identity is lowest among those 18-34, and illustrates the fracture between young Americans and older generations at a time of deep partisanship in the United States.

In the most recent Gallup poll, Americans 55 and older were nearly 3 times more likely to be extremely prideful of their nationality than younger generations.

By the numbers: Overall, 39% of U.S. adults say they are "extremely proud" to be American in the most recent poll.

Meanwhile, only 18% of those aged 18-34 said the same, compared to 40% of those aged 35-54 and 50% of those 55 and over.

By comparison, in 2013, 85% of those aged 18-29 said they were "extremely" or "very" proud to be an American.

The big picture: The percentage of U.S. adults of all ages polled who say they are "extremely proud" to be American remains near a record low, per Gallup.

Looking at the last two decades, the percentage of Americans expressing extreme pride intensified after 9/11 but began a decline in 2005 that has continued today.

Between the lines: In addition to age, party identification is one of the greatest demographic differentiators in expressions of national pride, per Gallup.

The percentage of those "extremely proud" to be American stands at 60% for Republicans, 33% for independents and 29% for Democrats.

Yes, but younger adults across all three political designations are significantly less proud than older adults in each.

Although Republicans may be associated with greater national pride, they tend to be older than Democrats and independents, according to Gallup.

