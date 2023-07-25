Gone are last year's bleak warnings that the global economy is headed for a sharp slowdown. While caution still remains, there is renewed hope that inflation will keep retreating as growth proves more resilient.

Driving the news: That is the view from the International Monetary Fund's latest outlook for the global economy in the years ahead, released on Tuesday, which projects global growth will be 3% this year — 0.2 percentage points higher than they anticipated in April, but slower than last year's 3.5% global growth.

Why it matters: Central banks worldwide are still fighting inflation, which is weighing on economic activity, though to a lesser extent than forecasters anticipated. The global economy has withstood a slew of other risks, including banking sector turbulence, fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and more.

But price pressures remain the biggest threat, and they're proving harder to conquer.

What they're saying: "Hopefully, with inflation starting to recede, we have entered the final stage of the inflationary cycle that started in 2021," IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas wrote in a blog post titled "Global Economy on Track but Not Yet Out of the Woods."

"But hope is not a policy, and the touchdown may prove quite tricky to execute."

Details: The IMF sees a more pessimistic path for underlying inflation around the globe that underscores the stickiness as it shows early signs of becoming less so.

Core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, is estimated to be 4.7% next year, 0.4 percentage points higher than expected in April.

Meanwhile, core inflation in the U.S., Europe and other advanced economies will remain sticky. The IMF expects the measure to hold at a 5.1% annual average rate in 2023, before declining to 3.1% next year.

Where it stands: "Monetary policy is already taking a chunk out of economic activity," Gourinchas said at a press conference.

"We're seeing the increase in interest payments, we're seeing the contraction in lending, we're seeing signs of the economy cooling off — that's going to help bring down underlying inflation pressures."

The big picture: Labor market developments will determine how quickly inflation can recede. The IMF expects real wages will recover years of lost ground — a welcome development, but one that hints at inflation becoming more embedded in the economy.

"Because average firms’ profit margins have grown robustly in the last two years, I remain confident that there is room to accommodate the rebound in real wages without triggering a wage-price spiral," Gourinchas wrote in the blog.

"With inflation expectations well-anchored in major economies, and the economy slowing, market pressures should help contain the pass-through from labor costs to prices."

The bottom line: "Risks to inflation are now more balanced and most major economies are less likely to need additional outsized increases in policy rates," Gourinchas added.