Russia accuses Ukraine of drone attacks in Moscow, Crimea

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A view of a building after drones attacked Moscow on July 24. Photo: Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Russian authorities accused Ukraine of launching drone strikes in Moscow and Crimea on Monday, even as Russian attacks on Ukraine continued.

Driving the news: Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote in a Telegram post that Ukrainian drones struck two non-residential buildings in Moscow, though no casualties or serious damage was reported.

One of the drones fell near the headquarters of Russia's Defense Ministry, per AP.

Crimea's Kremlin-installed leader Sergei Aksyonov also accused Ukraine of a drone attack there on Monday.

Aksyonov claimed Russian forces shot down and intercepted 11 Ukrainian drones.

State of play: Russia's Defense Ministry referred to the drone strikes on Moscow as a terrorist attack by Ukraine, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

Ukrainian officials have not claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Zoom out: The drone attacks follow a night of Russian strikes on southern Ukraine, which wounded seven people, per AP.

"Russian terrorists continue their war on grain," Ukraine's Ministry of Defense wrote on Twitter.

Three Russian drones were downed but the attack destroyed a grain hangar and cargo storage unit, the Defense Ministry added.

Go deeper: The war in Ukraine comes to Russia