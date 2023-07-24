Skip to main content
Russia accuses Ukraine of drone attacks in Moscow, Crimea

Ivana Saric

A view of a building after drones attacked Moscow on July 24. Photo: Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Russian authorities accused Ukraine of launching drone strikes in Moscow and Crimea on Monday, even as Russian attacks on Ukraine continued.

Driving the news: Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote in a Telegram post that Ukrainian drones struck two non-residential buildings in Moscow, though no casualties or serious damage was reported.

  • One of the drones fell near the headquarters of Russia's Defense Ministry, per AP.
  • Crimea's Kremlin-installed leader Sergei Aksyonov also accused Ukraine of a drone attack there on Monday.
  • Aksyonov claimed Russian forces shot down and intercepted 11 Ukrainian drones.

State of play: Russia's Defense Ministry referred to the drone strikes on Moscow as a terrorist attack by Ukraine, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

  • Ukrainian officials have not claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Zoom out: The drone attacks follow a night of Russian strikes on southern Ukraine, which wounded seven people, per AP.

  • "Russian terrorists continue their war on grain," Ukraine's Ministry of Defense wrote on Twitter.
  • Three Russian drones were downed but the attack destroyed a grain hangar and cargo storage unit, the Defense Ministry added.

