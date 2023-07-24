2 hours ago - Sports
Women's World Cup: Where are all the goals?
Goals have been hard come by five days into the inaugural 32-team Women's World Cup.
State of play: Both teams have scored in just one of the first 14 games: Sweden's 2-1 win over South Africa. Otherwise, there have been two scoreless draws and 11 shutouts, including six 1-0 wins.
Scoreboard:
- Day 1: New Zealand 1, Norway 0; Australia 1, Ireland 0; Nigeria 0, Canada 0
- Day 2: USA 3, Vietnam 0; Spain 3, Costa Rica 0; Switzerland 2, Philippines 0
- Day 3: Japan 5, Zambia 0; England 1, Haiti 0; Denmark 1, China 0
- Day 4: Netherlands 1, Portugal 0; France 0, Jamaica 0, Sweden 2, South Africa 1
- Day 5: Germany 6, Morocco 0; Italy 1, Argentina 0
The intrigue: Much of those struggles have come from the World Cup newcomers.
- Seven have played — Philippines, Ireland, Zambia, Haiti, Vietnam, Portugal and Morocco — and none have won, nor even scored a goal.
- Panama is the only debutant that hasn't completed a match yet: They kicked off against Brazil at 7am ET on Monday morning.
Notes:
- Huge ratings: The USWNT's opener averaged 5.3 million viewers on Fox, making it the second-most-watched group stage game ever on an English-language telecast.
- Morocco's historic debut: Though they lost to heavily favored Germany, Morocco still made history as the first North African and Arab nation to play in the Women's World Cup.
- The gap is closing: Haiti's 1-0 loss to England, Jamaica's stunning draw with France and New Zealand's upset win over Norway are early examples of a promising new reality in women's soccer: The gap between top teams and the field is closing.