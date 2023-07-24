Skip to main content
Women's World Cup: Where are all the goals?

Jeff Tracy
The USWNT authored one of the 13 shutouts or scoreless draws so far in the Women’s World Cup. Photo: Brad Smith/USSF/Getty Images

Goals have been hard come by five days into the inaugural 32-team Women's World Cup.

State of play: Both teams have scored in just one of the first 14 games: Sweden's 2-1 win over South Africa. Otherwise, there have been two scoreless draws and 11 shutouts, including six 1-0 wins.

The intrigue: Much of those struggles have come from the World Cup newcomers.

  • Seven have played — Philippines, Ireland, Zambia, Haiti, Vietnam, Portugal and Morocco — and none have won, nor even scored a goal.
  • Panama is the only debutant that hasn't completed a match yet: They kicked off against Brazil at 7am ET on Monday morning.

  • Huge ratings: The USWNT's opener averaged 5.3 million viewers on Fox, making it the second-most-watched group stage game ever on an English-language telecast.
  • Morocco's historic debut: Though they lost to heavily favored Germany, Morocco still made history as the first North African and Arab nation to play in the Women's World Cup.
  • The gap is closing: Haiti's 1-0 loss to England, Jamaica's stunning draw with France and New Zealand's upset win over Norway are early examples of a promising new reality in women's soccer: The gap between top teams and the field is closing.
