Americans' post-COVID financial recalibration

Americans' bank account balances have been falling for more than two years. That means we've lost some — not all — of our pandemic-induced proclivity to sit on a fat buffer of cash savings in case disaster strikes again.

Why it matters: There's still a broad temptation to compare the current world to the pre-pandemic normal — but, more than three years after the traumatic 2020 recession, people are increasingly getting used to something different.

The big picture: The pandemic ushered in a "new not normal" of greater volatility and therefore a greater need for a cash buffer in the almost certain event that something unexpected will happen.

Cash has also become an attractive asset class for the first time in over 15 years, thanks to rising interest rates.

Between the lines: The JPMorgan Chase Institute has found that households tend to gravitate toward having a certain "cash buffer."

That buffer — the amount of cash they have in their checking and savings accounts, measured in terms of how many days of spending it would take to deplete it — stayed largely constant from 2008 to 2019. Then, after the pandemic hit, it surged.

The increase in cash triggered an increase in spending, and a consequent decline in balances. But as the balances have fallen, the decline has decelerated, and cash balance seems to be settling in at a significantly higher level than was normal pre-pandemic.

Notably, these numbers do not include excess cash held outside Chase, in higher-yielding places like money-market funds. As such, the data probably understates the degree to which we're more cash-rich than we were pre-pandemic.

The bottom line: When we look at our bank balance, we feel that it's high or low by comparing it to what we're used to.