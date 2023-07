Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: FIFA; Chart: Thomas Oide and Simran Parwani/Axios

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will unite 32 countries this summer. In reality, during most of their seasons, World Cup players represent clubs in over 40 countries.

Yes, but: Over 25% of players come from clubs in England and the U.S.

17 players play NCAA soccer in the U.S. alone.

By the numbers: The clubs with the most World Cup players include FC Barcelona, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.