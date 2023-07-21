A-bomb and AI parallels are keeping tech awake
There's only one movie that matters this weekend to tech-industry insiders (Sorry, "Barbie").
Zoom out: Even before this weekend's release of Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer," Silicon Valley has been obsessed with the similarities between the current existential fear-mongering around AI and the nightmares that haunted the scientists who created the atom bomb in the darkest moments of World War II.
- For tech leaders and workers who are still into books, one decades-old tome has been turning up on bedsides for the past few months: Richard Rhodes' Pulitzer-garlanded 1986 epic, "The Making of the Atomic Bomb."
The parallels to today couldn't be clearer: Breakthroughs in basic research have led to immediate practical applications that offer enormous benefits but pose extreme risks.
Yes, but: The parallels have limits, too.For the Manhattan Project's scientists, a determination to build a Hitler-beating bomb overcame fears that their test of atomic fission might start a chain reaction in the earth's atmosphere that could destroy life.
- That didn't happen — though in intervening decades we've found other very effective ways to dangerously heat our atmosphere.
- In today's artificial intelligence craze, both the promised benefits and existential risks are far murkier.
Our thought bubble: It's a good thing any time the tech world can be persuaded that the future isn't all that exists and the past has some relevance, too.
The bottom line: Neither nukes nor algorithms have yet destroyed humanity's future — but hey, the millennium is young.