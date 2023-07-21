A-bomb and AI parallels are keeping tech awake

There's only one movie that matters this weekend to tech-industry insiders (Sorry, "Barbie").

Zoom out: Even before this weekend's release of Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer," Silicon Valley has been obsessed with the similarities between the current existential fear-mongering around AI and the nightmares that haunted the scientists who created the atom bomb in the darkest moments of World War II.

For tech leaders and workers who are still into books, one decades-old tome has been turning up on bedsides for the past few months: Richard Rhodes' Pulitzer-garlanded 1986 epic, "The Making of the Atomic Bomb."

The parallels to today couldn't be clearer: Breakthroughs in basic research have led to immediate practical applications that offer enormous benefits but pose extreme risks.

Yes, but: The parallels have limits, too.For the Manhattan Project's scientists, a determination to build a Hitler-beating bomb overcame fears that their test of atomic fission might start a chain reaction in the earth's atmosphere that could destroy life.

That didn't happen — though in intervening decades we've found other very effective ways to dangerously heat our atmosphere.

In today's artificial intelligence craze, both the promised benefits and existential risks are far murkier.

Our thought bubble: It's a good thing any time the tech world can be persuaded that the future isn't all that exists and the past has some relevance, too.

The bottom line: Neither nukes nor algorithms have yet destroyed humanity's future — but hey, the millennium is young.