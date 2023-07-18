U.N. chief calls for global AI agency

U.N. Secretary General António Guterres has endorsed creating a U.N. agency to deal with AI threats ranging from how AI might be used in weapons of mass destruction to AI's role in spreading conspiracy theories.

Guterres told a U.K.-organized briefing at the U.N. Security Council — the body's first-ever AI discussion — that the prospect of "malfunctioning AI" in a nuclear or biotech setting is "deeply alarming."

Driving the news: Guterres called for a legally binding global agreement banning AI-powered, fully automated weapons of war by 2026.

What they're saying: “Look no further than social media. Tools and platforms that were designed to enhance human connection are now used to undermine elections, spread conspiracy theories, and incite hatred and violence,” Guterres said.

U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield promised to work towards "consensus around common frameworks," which is notable given U.S.-China AI rivalry.

Context: The U.N. deploys AI to monitor conflict settings, has plans to use autonomous vehicles to help deliver food aid and has developed guidelines for ethical use of AI.