What the SEC’s new rules on money-market liquidity mean for financial stability

Corporations are likely to face potential penalties on withdrawing cash from money-market funds during a crisis, according to a new proposal from the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Why it matters: Large corporations keep enormous sums of money in money-market mutual funds — MMMFs — since they have far too much cash to be covered by FDIC deposit insurance.

Between the lines: Those MMMFs are a bit like banks. They offer intraday liquidity to their customers — but often the securities they invest in are quite illiquid.

Thus is the scene set for the money-market equivalent of bank runs, where customers dash to get their money out first.

Early customers exiting the funds are paid out with the proceeds from the sale of liquid securities like Treasury bonds, leaving the slower customers over-exposed to illiquid securities at times of great stress.

As SEC chair Gary Gensler explained in a May speech, the "liquidity mismatch" at MMMFs is an inherent part of how they operate.

Flashback: The government had to step in to rescue MMMFs not only in 2008 but then again in 2020.

Driving the news: The SEC is now proposing that whenever an MMMF sees withdrawals of more than 5% of its assets in a single day, it will have to impose an "exit fee" on the customers exiting the fund.

The other side: Eric Pan, the CEO of the Investment Company Institute, which represents MMMF providers, says that the SEC's proposed fee is "expensive and clunky."

The ICI also suggests that withdrawals of 5% of assets are "pretty normal" at times when corporations need to write large checks — on corporate tax day, say.

MMMFs will now be forced to have 25% of their assets be highly liquid, up from 10%, which on its own should assuage liquidity concerns, says the ICI.

The big picture: Exit fees and liquidity minimums notwithstanding, the market still assumes — correctly — that the government will step in to backstop MMMFs in case of emergency, says TD Cowen analyst Jaret Seiberg.

The bottom line: The real problem is that Congress is unwilling to make MMMFs' implicit government support explicit.