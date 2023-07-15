Chart: Flying has gotten pretty affordable

Data: FRED; Chart: Axios Visuals

The airfare component of the consumer price index fell by 8% month-on-month in June, and a whopping 19% year-on-year.

Why it matters: The massive spike in airfares that we saw in the spring of 2022 really does seem to have been transitory.

As a percentage of income, airfares were only ever cheaper than this after the pandemic forced everyone to stay at home.

In terms of the number of hours the average American needs to work in order to be able to afford a plane ticket, prices are roughly half where they were 10 years ago.

The bottom line: It might be expensive to fly to Europe right now. But broadly speaking, flights are more affordable than ever.