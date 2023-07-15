Skip to main content
46 mins ago - Economy & Business

How much lawyers are worth, Twitter edition

Felix Salmon

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Elon Musk is suing Twitter's former lawyers, Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, saying that the $90 million they charged the company was excessive.

Why it matters: The suit sheds light not only on the enormous fees that can go to sell-side M&A lawyers, but also on the enormous value those lawyers can provide.

By the numbers: On Friday, July 8, 2022, Twitter shares closed at $36.81, which meant that the market valued the company at $30 billion — a $14 billion discount to the amount that Musk had promised to pay for it.

  • That weekend, Twitter hired Wachtell to fight Musk's lawsuits and to ensure that he paid the full $44 billion.
  • Because Wachtell was successful in doing so, Twitter's shareholders saw the value of their shares rise by $14 billion. The $90 million fee to Wachtell represents about 0.6% of the increase in value the law firm ensured.

The bottom line: It's easy to say with hindsight that Musk was going to have to pay the full amount all along. But that's not what the market believed before Wachtell was hired.

