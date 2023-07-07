The U.S. military will destroy the last of its remaining chemical weapons banned by international law in the coming days, according to the Department of Defense.

Why it matters: The country's massive stockpile of deadly Cold War-era chemical warfare agents accrued over generations and took decades and billions of dollars to dismantle.

The U.S. faces a self-declared Sept. 30 deadline to eliminate the stockpile under the United Nations International Chemical Weapons Convention, which took effect in 1997.

Background: Chemical weapons use toxic agents to injure or kill people and can be delivered through missiles, rockets, artillery shells, aerosol canisters, land mines, mortars and other equipment.

The U.S. began producing chemical weapons during World War I and continued to produced them until the late 1960s.

It's believed the stockpile had ballooned to around 34,000 tons of material at its height, including nerve agents that disrupt the nervous system's ability to transfer messages to organs and blistering agents that severely irritate the eyes, skin, mouth and nose.

Congress in the 1970s mandated the Defense Department and other federal agencies to eventually destroy the stockpile and outlawed the dumping of chemical weapons in the sea, which the department had previously done in Operation Chase.

In signing the Chemical Weapons Convention in 1993, the U.S. committed to destroying its remaining chemical weapons inventory.

How it works: The weapons were stored at eight facilities in the continental U.S. and one site on Johnston Atoll in the Pacific Ocean.

Inventories at eight of those sites have been destroyed, while the last remaining depot with weapons is the Blue Grass Plant in, Richmond, Kentucky.

The weapons and materials were primarily destroyed in controlled environments using incineration or neutralization, a process of breaking down agents into far less harmful byproducts using hot water and other chemicals.

Last month, a site in Colorado destroyed its final munition and is set to close. In total, it neutralized 2,613 tons of chemical agents in the form of more than 780,000 projectiles and mortar rounds filled with mustard gas, a blistering agent.

The site in Kentucky is set to complete its disposal of 523 tons of mustard and nerve agent in rockets and projectiles in just a matter of days.

What they're saying: The disposal program in total has cost the U.S. around $40 billion, according to an estimate from John Isaacs, a senior fellow at the Council for a Livable World, which advocates for the elimination of weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear weapons.

Isaacs said the stockpile's elimination is both a monumental and concerning achievement.

"It's an important step, and it should be marked," he said. "But the fact it took so long and was so expensive shows how difficult it is to end reliance on dangerous weapons."

The big picture: Isaacs said the U.S. should also reduce and eventually eradicate its nuclear weapons arsenal, but he also called the endeavor "a pipe dream" with China expanding its nuclear weapons and Russia developing new delivery systems and suspending its participation in arms control treaties.

"When peace on Earth is attained, the U.S. might get rid of its nuclear weapons," he said.

What's next: A Defense Department spokesperson said it would announce when the disposal program at the Kentucky plant was officially completed.

