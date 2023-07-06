Despite pledges, Nintendo still has few female managers in Japan

Just 4.2% of managers at Nintendo Company in Japan are women, a number unchanged since the company first reported that gender-based stat in 2021, according to recent company filings.

Driving the news: Nintendo’s annual report, published yesterday, offers further insights into the workforce at the main offices of the game maker in Japan, including a stark gender divide in pay.

Details: Women at Nintendo Co. make, on average, 72% of what men are paid, according to the annual report, the company’s first to include the pay breakdown.

Nintendo attributes that to issues of tenure in a place where workers stay at the company for an average of 14.3 years (and where veteran employees are mostly men).

“The pay gap between male and female regular employees is mainly due to differences in the length of service and average age,” the company noted: “There is no difference in treatment between men and women in terms of salary or evaluation systems.”

Between the lines: The data covers Nintendo’s Japanese offices, which employed 2,779 workers as of the end of March.

The stats about its Japanese workforce were calculated in accordance with a 2015 law intended to promote greater participation of women in the workplace.

Yes, but: While Nintendo did not report a pay breakdown for the full company, including its subsidiaries in North America and Europe, it did recently calculate that 23.5% of its managers worldwide are women.

The big picture: Japan’s gender wage gap is the largest among the G7 nations, followed by the United States’, Reuters reports.

In 2021, Nintendo noted it intended to increase the proportion of women in management: “We are recruiting women and creating an environment in which women can build successful careers.”

Sign up for the Axios Gaming newsletter here.