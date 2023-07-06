Skip to main content
18 mins ago - Health

Low-cost Humira competitors hit the U.S. market

Tina Reed

Photo: Jb Reed/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Several biosimilars for Abbvie's blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira officially hit the U.S. market since July got started.

Why it matters: Humira has long enjoyed patent protection and posted $21.2 billion in revenue from the drug in 2022, but now cheaper versions of the drug could help drive prices down.

The rundown: India's Biocon Biologics launched a biosimilar of Humira in the U.S. called Hulio on Monday, Reuters reports.

Yes, but: As Axios previously reported, PBMs may be slow to adopt the cheaper versions of the drug.

Go deeper