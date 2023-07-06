Low-cost Humira competitors hit the U.S. market

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Several biosimilars for Abbvie's blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira officially hit the U.S. market since July got started.

Why it matters: Humira has long enjoyed patent protection and posted $21.2 billion in revenue from the drug in 2022, but now cheaper versions of the drug could help drive prices down.

The rundown: India's Biocon Biologics launched a biosimilar of Humira in the U.S. called Hulio on Monday, Reuters reports.

Yes, but: As Axios previously reported, PBMs may be slow to adopt the cheaper versions of the drug.