The good and the bad about Canada's startup scene

In a fancy Toronto hotel on Wednesday, Canadian investor John Ruffolo introduced me to Martin Basiri, a young immigrant and entrepreneur who just raised $40 million in seed funding for his second startup. In 2021, his first one became one of the country’s 21 "unicorns."

Why it matters: Canada may have famous tech companies like Blackberry and Shopify, but its startup and venture capital industry remains relatively small, fragmented and timid.

While he’d be a common occurrence in Silicon Valley, Basiri is a rare successful serial entrepreneur in Canada.

Zooming in: I spent the week picking the brains of various Canadian VCs about the state of their industry. My takeaways:

Fragmentation: Canada’s startup hubs tend to keep to themselves. Even English-speaking markets like Toronto and Vancouver aren’t as integrated as they could be, investors admit.

Canada’s startup hubs tend to keep to themselves. Even English-speaking markets like Toronto and Vancouver aren’t as integrated as they could be, investors admit. Small and young: Modern American VC goes back several decades, but Canada's was born in the 21st century (at least according to investors I spoke with). Even its most established firms like Inovia Capital and Real Ventures are less than 20 years old, and not immune to challenges.

Modern American VC goes back several decades, but Canada's was born in the 21st century (at least according to investors I spoke with). Even its most established firms like Inovia Capital and Real Ventures are less than 20 years old, and not immune to challenges. Government LPs: Various government entities invest in Canadian venture funds, and while they can help emerging managers get off the ground, the benefit-detriment ratio remains unclear. Notably, these investment programs tend to be aimed at economic development, and thus come with mandates that the funds invest locally (or at least have a partner based in a particular location).

Various government entities invest in Canadian venture funds, and while they can help emerging managers get off the ground, the benefit-detriment ratio remains unclear. Notably, these investment programs tend to be aimed at economic development, and thus come with mandates that the funds invest locally (or at least have a partner based in a particular location). U.S. inspiration: Especially in the English-speaking startup hubs, there’s a clear desire to emulate at least some parts of the American VC industry. A number of investors have spent part of their careers as investors or startup founders in Silicon Valley, and now try to run their firms in many of the same ways — including seeking out nongovernment capital, and advising entrepreneurs to travel to California and New York for fundraising and networking.

Between the lines: Canada's proximity to the U.S. is both a benefit and a detriment.

Top Canadian startups can easily hop on a plane to fundraise from American investors, while Canadian VCs can do the same to invest in American startups — instead of being limited to their country's market.

But it does also create more competition for Canadian VCs. And Canadian startups may have a harder time getting the attention of U.S. investors, who are already inundated with local companies clamoring for their capital.

The bottom line: Many believe their country's venture industry needs to get more ambitious and up its game.