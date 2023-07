Share on email (opens in new window)

The next El Niño will supercharge ocean temperatures, spelling trouble for coral reefs, a major component of the ocean's ecosystems.

Why it matters: Coral reefs provide shelter for over 25% of ocean animals, and are economically key to over half a billion people's livelihoods.