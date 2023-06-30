Share on email (opens in new window)

Data privacy laws in Colorado and Connecticut will go into effect Saturday.

Why it matters: If companies haven't finished their compliance work to abide by the rules, they could face civil penalties of up to $20,000 per violation in some states.

The big picture: Colorado and Connecticut add to an increasingly complex patchwork of state data privacy laws.

California paved the way in 2018 after passing the country's first state-level privacy bill, while Virginia followed this year.

Details: The Colorado and Connecticut laws apply to entities that do business in those states, as well as businesses that process a certain amount of data about in-state customers.

Under the new laws, residents of each state will have the right to request businesses delete their personal information, ask for a copy of the information businesses have collected about them, opt out of the sale of their personal data, and more.

Both laws also require businesses to request opt-in permission from consumers before letting businesses process their sensitive information — differing from the opt-out mechanism consumers have in California.

Colorado and Connecticut are leaving enforcement up to their attorneys general. Until enforcement begins, it's unclear how much each office will prioritize data privacy cases.

Between the lines: States are increasingly passing their own laws after watching Congress struggle for years to develop a national standard.

Tech companies have long argued that a myriad of laws would place undue burden on their businesses, while privacy advocates have supported a national standard but worry it could undercut stronger state rules.

What's next: Utah's privacy bill, which state officials passed last year, is set to go into effect Dec. 31, 2023.

Tennessee, Indiana, Iowa and other states also recently passed their own comprehensive privacy measures.

