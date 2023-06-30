Only a third of Americans infected with hepatitis C from 2013 to 2022 were treated and cured, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control that pointed to barriers to diagnoses, drugs and preventive services.

Why it matters: Overcoming those barriers will require comprehensive screening and treatments for all persons regardless of insurance status, the report said.

A national strategic plan calls for 80% or more of people with hepatitis C to achieve viral clearance by 2030.

By the numbers: Younger and uninsured populations have a higher likelihood of having hepatitis C and not getting treated for it.

One in four people with the virus under the age of 40 has been cured, and just one in four uninsured individuals has been cured, the CDC found.

From 2013–2022, national hepatitis C testing data show that viral clearance was 34% overall and just 16% among people who were ages 20-39 years old with no insurance or those who self-paid.

Patients with Medicare or commercial health insurance were slightly more likely to have been cured.

The intrigue: The cost of hepatitis treatments has dropped from about $90,000 or more back about a decade ago to approximately $20,000-24,000, federal health officials said, but some state Medicaid programs and private insurers still put up guardrails before people can access the drugs, including a formal diagnosis of liver disease.

"Does that make sense? We're trying to prevent [liver disease]," said Francis Collins, the former National Institutes of Health director, who leads the Hepatitis Elimination Program.

What's next: The Biden administration is asking Congress to implement a "Netflix model" program, in which states would pay drug companies a lump sum to make hepatitis C drugs available for free to people on Medicaid and without insurance.