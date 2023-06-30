Data: PitchBook LCD; Chart: Axios Visuals

Activity in the high-yield bond market got crushed last year when the Fed started hiking rates — but it's now starting to recover.

Why it matters: That segment of the corporate debt market is where companies with the lowest credit ratings borrow money — so it's one of the places where signs of a credit crunch show up first.

Where it stands: Right now, the lowest rung of "junk-rated” companies — those with CCC ratings — are all but locked out of the market.

In Q2, just 1.6% of the $52 billion in high-yield bonds issued carried that bottom-of-the-barrel rating, according to PitchBook LCD data.

And no wonder: The average yield on CCC and lower bonds is an eye-watering 14% — compare that with just 6.5% in mid-2021.

That's a big part of why there's been an uptick in bankruptcies this year; higher rates mean the riskiest companies lose access to new funds.

But, but, but: High-yield companies with better ratings are increasingly coming to market. Issuance volume popped substantially during the first two quarters of this year — though it's not quite back to its 2019 levels.

One reason for the increase: Many companies have given up waiting for the Fed to pivot back to lower rates, says David Rosenberg, co-portfolio manager for U.S. and global high-yield at Oaktree Capital Management.