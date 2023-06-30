New league tries to make chess a spectator sport

A new team chess competition called the Global Chess League is underway in Dubai, with 36 of the world's top players competing in a two-week-long tournament.

Why it matters: Chess' popularity has exploded in recent years, but it still remains largely participatory. GCL, which brings the franchise format to chess, hopes to prove the game's viability as a spectator sport.

What they're saying: "If you have spelling bees and poker games and esports … why not something like chess, which has such wider coverage," Jagdish Mitra, chair of GCL's board, told WashPost.

"We've got to make it simple [and] easier to follow," he added. "We've got to make it a television sport."

One way to draw viewers? Star power. GCL has signed on world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen, arguably the greatest chess player to ever live.

The backdrop: Carlsen relinquished his decade-long crown as world champion in April because he'd grown tired of the longer, classical format used in that event.

GCL uses 15-minute speed rounds and a format "that hasn't really been done before," said Carlsen.

That piqued his interest, and now GCL — a joint venture between an Indian IT company and chess' global governing body, FIDE — hopes it will pique yours.

How it works: GCL's inaugural tournament, which began last Thursday and ends this Sunday, features six teams in a double round-robin, with all matches streamed on DAZN.

Each team comprises at least two women, one "prodigy" (under 21) and one "icon." Carlsen is an icon, alongside five other players in the world top 20.

Matches feature six games played simultaneously in rapid format, with each player allotted just 15 minutes.

The top two teams after the double round-robin will meet in Sunday's final, and the winning side takes home $1 million.

Where it stands: Carlsen's team, the SG Alpine Warriors, is tied for first with a match in hand, likely setting up a finals clash against the Ganges Grandmasters, led by world No. 9 Viswanathan Anand.