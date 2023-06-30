Skip to main content
New league tries to make chess a spectator sport

Jeff Tracy
A new team chess competition called the Global Chess League is underway in Dubai, with 36 of the world's top players competing in a two-week-long tournament.

Why it matters: Chess' popularity has exploded in recent years, but it still remains largely participatory. GCL, which brings the franchise format to chess, hopes to prove the game's viability as a spectator sport.

What they're saying: "If you have spelling bees and poker games and esports … why not something like chess, which has such wider coverage," Jagdish Mitra, chair of GCL's board, told WashPost.

  • "We've got to make it simple [and] easier to follow," he added. "We've got to make it a television sport."
  • One way to draw viewers? Star power. GCL has signed on world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen, arguably the greatest chess player to ever live.

The backdrop: Carlsen relinquished his decade-long crown as world champion in April because he'd grown tired of the longer, classical format used in that event.

  • GCL uses 15-minute speed rounds and a format "that hasn't really been done before," said Carlsen.
  • That piqued his interest, and now GCL — a joint venture between an Indian IT company and chess' global governing body, FIDE — hopes it will pique yours.

How it works: GCL's inaugural tournament, which began last Thursday and ends this Sunday, features six teams in a double round-robin, with all matches streamed on DAZN.

  • Each team comprises at least two women, one "prodigy" (under 21) and one "icon." Carlsen is an icon, alongside five other players in the world top 20.
  • Matches feature six games played simultaneously in rapid format, with each player allotted just 15 minutes.
  • The top two teams after the double round-robin will meet in Sunday's final, and the winning side takes home $1 million.

Where it stands: Carlsen's team, the SG Alpine Warriors, is tied for first with a match in hand, likely setting up a finals clash against the Ganges Grandmasters, led by world No. 9 Viswanathan Anand.

