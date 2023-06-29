Trucking company tries to recruit drivers through a trucking video game

Share on email (opens in new window)

A major trucking company is advertising for long-haulers in a video game, with the theory that the game, American Truck Simulator, might breed good drivers.

Driving the news: Schneider National began running in-game ads across six in-game billboards in American Truck Simulator this spring.

The game, released in 2016 by SCS Software and regularly updated since then, allows players to drive authentic big rigs across the U.S.

What they’re saying: “We think that people who like the game, might like the real thing and want to drive with us,” said Kara Leiterman, a media relations manager for Schneider.

The company got the idea to advertise after discovering that some of the drivers in their training program who received a commercial drivers license “showed skills above their experience level,” Leiterman said.

“They credited their learning to the video game American Truck Simulator.”

Between the lines: Leiterman says it is too early to say if the ads are working but that the company is “optimistic.”

The big picture: The most popular form of advertising in video games involve interstitial ads that run between mobile games.

But companies do dabble with in-game billboards. In 2008, for example, the Obama presidential campaign took out billboards in the Electronic Arts racing game Burnout Paradise.

