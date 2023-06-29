Trucking company tries to recruit drivers through a trucking video game
A major trucking company is advertising for long-haulers in a video game, with the theory that the game, American Truck Simulator, might breed good drivers.
Driving the news: Schneider National began running in-game ads across six in-game billboards in American Truck Simulator this spring.
- The game, released in 2016 by SCS Software and regularly updated since then, allows players to drive authentic big rigs across the U.S.
What they’re saying: “We think that people who like the game, might like the real thing and want to drive with us,” said Kara Leiterman, a media relations manager for Schneider.
- The company got the idea to advertise after discovering that some of the drivers in their training program who received a commercial drivers license “showed skills above their experience level,” Leiterman said.
- “They credited their learning to the video game American Truck Simulator.”
Between the lines: Leiterman says it is too early to say if the ads are working but that the company is “optimistic.”
The big picture: The most popular form of advertising in video games involve interstitial ads that run between mobile games.
- But companies do dabble with in-game billboards. In 2008, for example, the Obama presidential campaign took out billboards in the Electronic Arts racing game Burnout Paradise.
