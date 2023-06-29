Germán throws MLB's 24th perfect game

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

11 years later, it finally happened: Domingo Germán threw the 24th perfect game in Major League Baseball history, and first since Félix Hernández in August 2012.

ICYMI: The New York Yankees righty retired all 27 batters he faced in Wednesday's 11-0 win over the Athletics in Oakland, becoming the fourth player in franchise history to accomplish the feat.

The other three Yankees: Don Larsen (1956), David Wells (1998) and David Cone (1999).

Don Larsen (1956), David Wells (1998) and David Cone (1999). Watch: The final out (Twitter)

By the numbers: Germán struck out nine and needed just 99 pitches to complete the job, throwing 51 curveballs, 30 fastballs, 17 changeups and one sinker.

It was quite the turnaround for someone who entered the game with an unsightly 5.10 earned run average.

for someone who entered the game with an unsightly 5.10 earned run average. He'd allowed 17 runs (15 earned) over 5.1 innings in his last two starts. Baseball is weird.

Photo: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The big picture: Perfect games are among the rarest feats in baseball, but lately they've been even rarer.

The 3,969 days since the last perfecto was the longest gap since a 4,755-day span from 1968 (Catfish Hunter) to 1981 (Len Barker).

since the last perfecto was the longest gap since a 4,755-day span from 1968 (Catfish Hunter) to 1981 (Len Barker). In the 11 years between Hernández and Germán, there were 40 no-hitters in the big leagues. But no perfection.

The list: All 24 perfect games in MLB history…

June 28, 2023: Germán (Yankees) vs. A's

Germán (Yankees) vs. A's August 15, 2012: Hernández (Seattle Mariners) vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Hernández (Seattle Mariners) vs. Tampa Bay Rays June 13, 2012: Matt Cain (San Francisco Giants) vs. Houston Astros

Matt Cain (San Francisco Giants) vs. Houston Astros April 21, 2012: Philip Humber (Chicago White Sox) vs. Mariners

Philip Humber (Chicago White Sox) vs. Mariners May 29, 2010: Roy Halladay (Philadelphia Phillies) vs. Florida Marlins

Roy Halladay (Philadelphia Phillies) vs. Florida Marlins May 9, 2010: Dallas Braden (A's) vs. Rays

Dallas Braden (A's) vs. Rays July 23, 2009: Mark Buehrle (White Sox) vs. Rays

May 18, 2004: Randy Johnson (Arizona D-Backs) vs. Atlanta Braves

Randy Johnson (Arizona D-Backs) vs. Atlanta Braves July 18, 1999: Cone (Yankees) vs. Montreal Expos

Cone (Yankees) vs. Montreal Expos May 17, 1998: Wells (Yankees) vs. Minnesota Twins

Wells (Yankees) vs. Minnesota Twins July 28, 1994: Kenny Rogers (Texas Rangers) vs. California Angels

Kenny Rogers (Texas Rangers) vs. California Angels July 28, 1991: Dennis Martinez (Expos) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Dennis Martinez (Expos) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Sept. 16, 1988: Tom Browning (Cincinnati Reds) vs. Dodgers

Tom Browning (Cincinnati Reds) vs. Dodgers Sept. 30, 1984: Mike Witt (Angels) vs. Rangers

Mike Witt (Angels) vs. Rangers May 15, 1981: Barker (Cleveland Indians) vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Barker (Cleveland Indians) vs. Toronto Blue Jays May 8, 1968: Hunter (A's) vs. Twins

Hunter (A's) vs. Twins Sept. 9, 1965: Sandy Koufax (Dodgers) vs. Chicago Cubs

Sandy Koufax (Dodgers) vs. Chicago Cubs June 21, 1964: Jim Bunning (Phillies) vs. New York Mets

Jim Bunning (Phillies) vs. New York Mets Oct. 8, 1956 (World Series): Larsen (Yankees) vs. Brooklyn Dodgers

Larsen (Yankees) vs. Brooklyn Dodgers April 30, 1922: Charlie Robertson (White Sox) vs. Detroit Tigers

Charlie Robertson (White Sox) vs. Detroit Tigers Oct. 2, 1908: Addie Joss (Cleveland Naps) vs. White Sox

Addie Joss (Cleveland Naps) vs. White Sox May 5, 1904: Cy Young (Boston Americans) vs. Philadelphia A's

Cy Young (Boston Americans) vs. Philadelphia A's June 17, 1880: John Ward (Providence Grays) vs. Buffalo Bisons

John Ward (Providence Grays) vs. Buffalo Bisons June 12, 1880: Lee Richmond (Worcester Ruby Legs) vs. Cleveland Blues

🎥 Watch: All 27 outs (YouTube)