1 hour ago - Sports

Germán throws MLB's 24th perfect game

Jeff Tracy
domingo german

Photo: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

11 years later, it finally happened: Domingo Germán threw the 24th perfect game in Major League Baseball history, and first since Félix Hernández in August 2012.

ICYMI: The New York Yankees righty retired all 27 batters he faced in Wednesday's 11-0 win over the Athletics in Oakland, becoming the fourth player in franchise history to accomplish the feat.

  • The other three Yankees: Don Larsen (1956), David Wells (1998) and David Cone (1999).
  • Watch: The final out (Twitter)

By the numbers: Germán struck out nine and needed just 99 pitches to complete the job, throwing 51 curveballs, 30 fastballs, 17 changeups and one sinker.

  • It was quite the turnaround for someone who entered the game with an unsightly 5.10 earned run average.
  • He'd allowed 17 runs (15 earned) over 5.1 innings in his last two starts. Baseball is weird.
Photo: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The big picture: Perfect games are among the rarest feats in baseball, but lately they've been even rarer.

  • The 3,969 days since the last perfecto was the longest gap since a 4,755-day span from 1968 (Catfish Hunter) to 1981 (Len Barker).
  • In the 11 years between Hernández and Germán, there were 40 no-hitters in the big leagues. But no perfection.

The list: All 24 perfect games in MLB history…

  • June 28, 2023: Germán (Yankees) vs. A's
  • August 15, 2012: Hernández (Seattle Mariners) vs. Tampa Bay Rays
  • June 13, 2012: Matt Cain (San Francisco Giants) vs. Houston Astros
  • April 21, 2012: Philip Humber (Chicago White Sox) vs. Mariners
  • May 29, 2010: Roy Halladay (Philadelphia Phillies) vs. Florida Marlins
  • May 9, 2010: Dallas Braden (A's) vs. Rays
  • July 23, 2009: Mark Buehrle (White Sox) vs. Rays
  • May 18, 2004: Randy Johnson (Arizona D-Backs) vs. Atlanta Braves
  • July 18, 1999: Cone (Yankees) vs. Montreal Expos
  • May 17, 1998: Wells (Yankees) vs. Minnesota Twins
  • July 28, 1994: Kenny Rogers (Texas Rangers) vs. California Angels
  • July 28, 1991: Dennis Martinez (Expos) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
  • Sept. 16, 1988: Tom Browning (Cincinnati Reds) vs. Dodgers
  • Sept. 30, 1984: Mike Witt (Angels) vs. Rangers
  • May 15, 1981: Barker (Cleveland Indians) vs. Toronto Blue Jays
  • May 8, 1968: Hunter (A's) vs. Twins
  • Sept. 9, 1965: Sandy Koufax (Dodgers) vs. Chicago Cubs
  • June 21, 1964: Jim Bunning (Phillies) vs. New York Mets
  • Oct. 8, 1956 (World Series): Larsen (Yankees) vs. Brooklyn Dodgers
  • April 30, 1922: Charlie Robertson (White Sox) vs. Detroit Tigers
  • Oct. 2, 1908: Addie Joss (Cleveland Naps) vs. White Sox
  • May 5, 1904: Cy Young (Boston Americans) vs. Philadelphia A's
  • June 17, 1880: John Ward (Providence Grays) vs. Buffalo Bisons
  • June 12, 1880: Lee Richmond (Worcester Ruby Legs) vs. Cleveland Blues

🎥 Watch: All 27 outs (YouTube)

