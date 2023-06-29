1 hour ago - Sports
Germán throws MLB's 24th perfect game
11 years later, it finally happened: Domingo Germán threw the 24th perfect game in Major League Baseball history, and first since Félix Hernández in August 2012.
ICYMI: The New York Yankees righty retired all 27 batters he faced in Wednesday's 11-0 win over the Athletics in Oakland, becoming the fourth player in franchise history to accomplish the feat.
- The other three Yankees: Don Larsen (1956), David Wells (1998) and David Cone (1999).
- Watch: The final out (Twitter)
By the numbers: Germán struck out nine and needed just 99 pitches to complete the job, throwing 51 curveballs, 30 fastballs, 17 changeups and one sinker.
- It was quite the turnaround for someone who entered the game with an unsightly 5.10 earned run average.
- He'd allowed 17 runs (15 earned) over 5.1 innings in his last two starts. Baseball is weird.
The big picture: Perfect games are among the rarest feats in baseball, but lately they've been even rarer.
- The 3,969 days since the last perfecto was the longest gap since a 4,755-day span from 1968 (Catfish Hunter) to 1981 (Len Barker).
- In the 11 years between Hernández and Germán, there were 40 no-hitters in the big leagues. But no perfection.
The list: All 24 perfect games in MLB history…
- June 28, 2023: Germán (Yankees) vs. A's
- August 15, 2012: Hernández (Seattle Mariners) vs. Tampa Bay Rays
- June 13, 2012: Matt Cain (San Francisco Giants) vs. Houston Astros
- April 21, 2012: Philip Humber (Chicago White Sox) vs. Mariners
- May 29, 2010: Roy Halladay (Philadelphia Phillies) vs. Florida Marlins
- May 9, 2010: Dallas Braden (A's) vs. Rays
- July 23, 2009: Mark Buehrle (White Sox) vs. Rays
- May 18, 2004: Randy Johnson (Arizona D-Backs) vs. Atlanta Braves
- July 18, 1999: Cone (Yankees) vs. Montreal Expos
- May 17, 1998: Wells (Yankees) vs. Minnesota Twins
- July 28, 1994: Kenny Rogers (Texas Rangers) vs. California Angels
- July 28, 1991: Dennis Martinez (Expos) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
- Sept. 16, 1988: Tom Browning (Cincinnati Reds) vs. Dodgers
- Sept. 30, 1984: Mike Witt (Angels) vs. Rangers
- May 15, 1981: Barker (Cleveland Indians) vs. Toronto Blue Jays
- May 8, 1968: Hunter (A's) vs. Twins
- Sept. 9, 1965: Sandy Koufax (Dodgers) vs. Chicago Cubs
- June 21, 1964: Jim Bunning (Phillies) vs. New York Mets
- Oct. 8, 1956 (World Series): Larsen (Yankees) vs. Brooklyn Dodgers
- April 30, 1922: Charlie Robertson (White Sox) vs. Detroit Tigers
- Oct. 2, 1908: Addie Joss (Cleveland Naps) vs. White Sox
- May 5, 1904: Cy Young (Boston Americans) vs. Philadelphia A's
- June 17, 1880: John Ward (Providence Grays) vs. Buffalo Bisons
- June 12, 1880: Lee Richmond (Worcester Ruby Legs) vs. Cleveland Blues
🎥 Watch: All 27 outs (YouTube)