Car-sharing service tokenizes Teslas to share revenue

A little car-sharing service in Vienna, Austria, announced that it had tokenized part of its fleet of over 200 Tesla cars.

Why it matters: By tokenizing ownership of the fleet, the firm can distribute revenue to the co-owners as it comes in, providing real revenue to a blockchain token.

Details: The offering, from six-year-old Eloop, is built on the Polkadot smart-contract blockchain using a system set up by the firm Peaq.

What they're saying: “For web3 to go mainstream, we need a connection between the digital and real worlds, which enable people to co-own assets that generate revenue based on actual services and goods,” Leonard Dorloechter, the co-founder of Peaq, told Cointelegraph.

How it works: Each car has its own individual identity via Peaq's technology, but the ownership share covers all the tokenized cars in the fleet.

Each investor owns a share in that fleet proportional to what they put in.

Zoom in: According to Eloop's website, 23 Teslas have been tokenized, but they talk about more in media accounts.

Users buy the tokens, sign an ownership agreement and then share any revenues above operational costs with Eloop. Revenue is split 50/50.

Eloop estimates in its whitepaper that it costs about 550€ to operate one car for a month.

Users can cash out in fiat any time they have more than 10€ in their account, or they can apply their balance to Eloop credits (that is, free rides). Credits work out to about 50% better, according to the whitepaper.

Eloop didn't respond to a request for comment from Axios about how much tokens cost or how much its holders are earning so far.

Of note: While it is a token, it's a security token and is only transferrable to whitelisted wallets (that is, wallets that have gone through an anti-money laundering process).

Zoom out: Europe is likely to see more adventurous experiments in tokenization, now that startups there have regulatory clarity around what they can and can't do.

The gist: “We call it car sharing 2.0 because the community who owns the cars also rents them out," Eloop CEO Nico Prugger told Cointelegraph.