Mexican beer makers are using bugs to supplement barley

The porter style beer made partly with crickets. Source: via Noticias Telemundo

Mexican entrepreneurs are using crickets to supplement barley in beer.

Details: La Grilla beer is being tested out in small batches in Querétaro by a local craft brewery and a company that makes gluten-free and bread products using insects.

The creators wanted to prove that insects can become part of our diet even in drinks while maintaining taste, they told the news agency EFE.

They found that pulverized crickets when lightly toasted have a very similar taste to barley and rye, and began substituting them in the production of a malt/porter beer.

Climate change has made barley less readily available because of drought and excessive heat, which impede its growth.

Of note: Edible insects have been a source of healthy and ecologically sustainable protein in Mexico since Mesoamerican times.