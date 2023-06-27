41 mins ago - World
Mexican beer makers are using bugs to supplement barley
Mexican entrepreneurs are using crickets to supplement barley in beer.
Details: La Grilla beer is being tested out in small batches in Querétaro by a local craft brewery and a company that makes gluten-free and bread products using insects.
- The creators wanted to prove that insects can become part of our diet even in drinks while maintaining taste, they told the news agency EFE.
- They found that pulverized crickets when lightly toasted have a very similar taste to barley and rye, and began substituting them in the production of a malt/porter beer.
- Climate change has made barley less readily available because of drought and excessive heat, which impede its growth.
Of note: Edible insects have been a source of healthy and ecologically sustainable protein in Mexico since Mesoamerican times.