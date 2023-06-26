At last, marshmallows from a spray can
If you've ever secretly wished you could spray marshmallows on your hot chocolate as easily as Reddi-wip, you're in luck.
- Sh'mallow, a mom-and-pop startup out of Portland, Oregon, has started selling aerosol cans of dairy-free marshmallow topping.
- It's suitable for spraying directly on s'mores, ice cream or into your mouth (assuming no one is looking).
- A 3-pack costs $30 and comes with a mini-torch for toasting.
Backstory: Kenny Baker, a truck driver for a commercial water and sewer pipe company, developed Sh'mallow after a prior career working in coffee shops and watching hot chocolate being served.
- "It just hit me that there has to be a way for marshmallows to come out like whipped cream," Baker tells Axios.
- Marshmallows, he said, are seldom stocked at coffee shops because they go stale easily and wind up getting thrown away. "They just become a hassle, when everything can be whipped cream," he said.
Baker — a home cook with a background in construction, firefighting and truck driving — said he "just started tinkering with at-home aerosol whipped cream equipment" and marshmallow recipes.
- The resulting formulation — "basically sugar and egg whites" — is dairy-free, gluten-free and kosher.
- It's also gelatin-free. "You can't put the gelatin in there because it would seize up inside the can," Baker said.
After he fine-tuned the product, finding an affordable co-packer proved difficult — so he set up shop near his home in Oregon City, Oregon, and started producing cans of Sh'mallow with his wife, Laura, and his parents.
- They're selling it online, at farmers' markets and fairs, and at about 20 stores in Oregon and Northern California.
- They're bringing it to the Specialty Food Association's Summer Fancy Food Show, which started on Sunday at NYC's Javits Center.
Details: Liquid marshmallow is softer than the familiar square ones, but much thicker than whipped cream, Baker says.
- "It does not have to be refrigerated, but we encourage you to refrigerate it," he said. When it's cold, "it actually sprays out with a tighter-type marshmallow and holds its peaks longer."
- Baker recommends applying it to strawberries, lemon curd, adult beverages and — his favorite — chocolate ice cream, "so you don't have to worry about nuts in your rocky road."