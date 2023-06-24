If you think the world is in moral decline, there's now a scientific explanation for that. Not for the world being in moral decline — it isn't. But rather for your belief that it is.

Why it matters: "Our studies show that the perception of moral decline is pervasive, perdurable, unfounded and easily produced," find researchers Adam Mastroianni and Daniel Gilbert.

"The United States faces many well-documented problems, from climate change and terrorism to racial injustice and economic inequality — and yet, most U.S. Americans believe their government should devote scarce resources to reversing an imaginary trend," they add.

The bottom line: It's normally worth trusting others, both inside and outside the government.