Biden administraion officials are taking a kitchen sink approach to boosting production of electric vehicle batteries and components — and the effects could be political as well as economic, Ben writes.

Catch up fast: The Energy Department on Thursday conditionally approved $9.2 billion in loans for a joint battery manufacturing venture between Ford and South Korea's SK On.

It will help finance two factories in Kentucky and one in Tennessee to supply Ford and Lincoln-branded EVs.

Why it matters: It's the largest award ever from the clean tech loan office. And it arrives amid an increasingly intense geopolitical race to capture the economic benefits of the shift to EVs.

1. Team Biden is really into batteries. It's the latest of several loan office efforts — like this, this and this, to name some — to boost domestic battery, component and raw materials production and recycling.

But that's just part of the picture. The Biden administration is also doling out grants for component and raw materials-related projects.

The Democrats' climate law has major tax incentives for clean tech manufacturing — and automakers and battery companies are taking full advantage.

2. The politics are getting interesting. EV and battery-related manufacturing projects — and other clean tech facilities — are proliferating in red states.

GOP governors like Georgia's Brian Kemp are keen to make their states hubs of emerging sectors — potentially eroding partisan energy differences in the process.

But Donald Trump has bashed EVs. Capitol Hill Republicans, meanwhile, want to cut climate tech incentives as they seek to curb spending.

House Republicans are also scouring various grant awards for any links to China, Axios Pro: Energy Policy's Jael Holzman reports.

3. For automakers, there's no turning back. Auto giants are pot-committed on EVs and related manufacturing.

Along with battery companies and various startups, they're sinking huge investments into the tech.

🧮 One wild stat: Last October, a Dallas Fed analysis showed over $40 billion worth of planned investments in large U.S. lithium-ion battery plants.

Now, Dallas Fed economist Michael Plante tells Axios, the tally exceeds $77 billion.

The bottom line: The U.S. remains behind China in the battery race — and China dominates materials processing — but a domestic supply chain is taking shape.