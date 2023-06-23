Axios Expert Voices Roundtable Discussion in Cannes, France – 1 big thing: A smarter path forward for digital ads

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

On Wednesday, June 21, Axios hosted an Expert Voices roundtable discussion in Cannes, France, convening high-level decision makers in the marketing world. Guests shared their perspectives on how a privacy-focused internet has led digital publishers to abandon internet tracking cookies for more consumer-friendly alternatives. Axios senior media reporter Sara Fischer and Axios Pro Media Deals reporter Kerry Flynn hosted the conversation.

Attendees emphasized how digital ad strategies and consumer targeting methods are changing in a cookie-less future that some argue is already here.

Neil Vogel, CEO, Dotdash Meredith: “Cookies disappeared from Apple. Now, if you cookie target, you miss half the market. Now Google is finally getting around to getting rid of cookies, so all of a sudden, our offering is not only better, it’s becoming essential.”

“Cookies disappeared from Apple. Now, if you cookie target, you miss half the market. Now Google is finally getting around to getting rid of cookies, so all of a sudden, our offering is not only better, it’s becoming essential.” Sheri Bachstein, CEO, The Weather Company: “We actually should be operating like the cookie is already gone, at this point in time two years into it…we know that weather influences people’s decisions, their buying decisions, their behaviors, what we want to eat, and so we’re really leaning into that as a privacy-forward way of targeting because we know that it influences buying decisions.”

The Weather Company’s Sheri Bachstein speaking to the group. Credit: Matthieu Roggero

Piper Goodspeed, global head of client partnerships and experience, HELO: “In working with clients, I think the assumption is cookies are dead. So they’re going into the situation not even thinking about cookies or how they’re going to get to the right audience.”

“In working with clients, I think the assumption is cookies are dead. So they’re going into the situation not even thinking about cookies or how they’re going to get to the right audience.” Gina King, co-founder and partner, Supernode Global: “I think it’s interesting how now the shift has been away from individual targeting…it’s more about understanding their community of customers, of users, and how that community engages with the brand online.”

Steve Dunlop, CEO, A Million Ads: “Audio environments have never had cookies, so this has never been something to worry about…so when I think about monetization environments, what we’ve got to be able to make those ads effective, context is the big one.”

Thank you to Dotdash Meredith for sponsoring this event.